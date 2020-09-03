Thursday, September 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8467 0.8456 0.8444 0.8425 Euro 0.8473 0.8457 0.8444 0.8426
0.7506 0.7522 0.752 0.7515 Pound Sterling 0.7516 0.7528 0.7526 0.7521
106.0054 106.3474 106.2598 106.0615 Japanese Yen* 106.6922 106.3501 106.2625 106.064
0.9102 0.9099 0.9082 0.9055 Swiss Franc 0.9163 0.9108 0.9091 0.9064
1.3596 54.2059 54.5441 55.0662 Singapore Dollar 1.3679 54.1838 54.5221 55.0441
7.7364 9.5123 9.5716 9.6508 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7749 9.4961 9.5677 9.6594
1.3648 100.9863 101.6164 102.589 Australian Dollar 1.3674 100.9452 101.5753 102.5479
8.5404 8.2831 8.3442 8.4241 Norwegian Kroner 9.229 8.2891 8.3408 8.4207
8.4045 8.4348 8.4874 8.5686 Swedish Kroner 9.0675 8.441 8.484 8.5652
1.3028 56.2748 56.626 57.1679 Canadian Dollar 1.3108 56.2519 56.6031 57.145
73.96 73.72 74.18 74.89 Indian Rupees 72.5400 73.69 74.15 74.86
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.