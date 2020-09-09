Wednesday, September 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8489 0.8487 0.8476 0.8456 Euro 0.8495 0.8493 0.8482 0.8461
0.7711 0.7717 0.7715 0.7708 Pound Sterling 0.7721 0.7723 0.7721 0.7714
105.636 105.9592 105.8899 105.6785 Japanese Yen* 106.3074 106.038 105.9529 105.7413
0.9149 0.9164 0.9149 0.912 Swiss Franc 0.921 0.9173 0.9157 0.9127
1.3673 53.8613 54.1971 54.7445 Singapore Dollar 1.3754 53.8394 54.1752 54.7153
7.7349 9.5213 9.5806 9.6649 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7721 9.5052 9.5768 9.6723
1.3826 102.4861 103.125 104.1667 Australian Dollar 1.3848 102.4444 103.0833 104.1111
8.7851 8.091 8.1414 8.2327 Norwegian Kroner 9.515 8.0966 8.1471 8.2283
8.5137 8.3662 8.4279 8.5131 Swedish Kroner 9.1914 8.3914 8.4245 8.5085
1.3193 55.9015 56.25 56.8182 Canadian Dollar 1.3272 55.8788 56.2273 56.7879
74.41 73.79 74.25 75.00 Indian Rupees 72.9800 73.76 74.22 74.96
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 09, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.