Friday, September 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8451 0.8413 0.8402 0.8381 Euro 0.8456 0.8418 0.8409 0.8388
0.7796 0.7811 0.7808 0.7801 Pound Sterling 0.7807 0.7814 0.7813 0.7806
105.8798 106.0963 106.0234 105.7953 Japanese Yen* 106.5456 106.1609 106.1017 105.8873
0.9071 0.9068 0.9052 0.9023 Swiss Franc 0.913 0.9071 0.9056 0.9027
1.3638 53.8613 54.219 54.7664 Singapore Dollar 1.3721 53.8321 54.1971 54.7445
7.7362 9.5213 9.5845 9.6688 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7735 9.5039 9.5806 9.6774
1.3729 101.0822 101.7534 102.7808 Australian Dollar 1.3752 101.0274 101.7123 102.7397
8.6671 8.1807 8.235 8.3182 Norwegian Kroner 9.3763 8.1853 8.2408 8.3241
8.4116 8.4428 8.5086 8.5945 Swedish Kroner 9.0723 8.4576 8.5052 8.5911
1.3133 55.9015 56.2727 56.8409 Canadian Dollar 1.321 55.8712 56.25 56.8182
74.19 73.79 74.28 75.03 Indian Rupees 72.7600 73.75 74.25 75.00
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 11, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.