Monday, September 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.844 0.8421 0.841 0.839 Euro 0.8444 0.8421 0.8411 0.8391
0.7797 0.7774 0.7773 0.7765 Pound Sterling 0.7807 0.7774 0.7773 0.7767
105.7547 105.8587 105.7868 105.5767 Japanese Yen* 106.4176 105.8604 105.7892 105.5931
0.9059 0.9067 0.9051 0.9022 Swiss Franc 0.9119 0.9071 0.9055 0.9028
1.3629 53.8102 54.1752 54.7226 Singapore Dollar 1.3709 53.7956 54.1533 54.708
7.7307 9.5123 9.5768 9.6611 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7679 9.4974 9.5729 9.671
1.3712 100.9863 101.6712 102.6986 Australian Dollar 1.3735 100.9589 101.6301 102.6712
8.662 8.1729 8.2284 8.3115 Norwegian Kroner 9.3716 8.1798 8.2342 8.3185
8.4447 8.3964 8.4533 8.5485 Swedish Kroner 9.1129 8.4132 8.4499 8.5462
1.312 55.8485 56.2273 56.7955 Canadian Dollar 1.3198 55.8333 56.2045 56.7803
74.06 73.72 74.22 74.97 Indian Rupees 72.6300 73.70 74.19 74.95
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 14, 2020
