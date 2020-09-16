Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 16, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.841 0.8406 0.8395 0.8376 Euro 0.8416 0.8407 0.8398 0.8378
0.7773 0.7747 0.7745 0.7738 Pound Sterling 0.7784 0.7748 0.7747 0.7741
105.365 105.5556 105.4728 105.2823 Japanese Yen* 106.0456 105.573 105.4901 105.2993
0.904 0.9055 0.904 0.9012 Swiss Franc 0.9103 0.9058 0.9043 0.9016
1.3575 54.3456 54.6985 55.25 Singapore Dollar 1.3658 54.3235 54.6765 55.2279
7.7367 9.5368 9.5987 9.683 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7752 9.5206 9.5948 9.6916
1.3643 101.2466 101.9041 102.9315 Australian Dollar 1.3668 101.2055 101.863 102.8904
8.53 8.2122 8.2656 8.3489 Norwegian Kroner 9.2157 8.218 8.2714 8.3548
8.4136 8.4469 8.5017 8.5973 Swedish Kroner 9.0775 8.4628 8.4983 8.5938
1.3104 55.9924 56.3561 56.9242 Canadian Dollar 1.3184 56.3969 56.3333 56.9015
74.04 73.91 74.39 75.14 Indian Rupees 72.6200 73.88 74.36 75.11
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 16, 2020
