Thursday, September 17, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8507 0.8479 0.8467 0.8448 Euro 0.8514 0.8479 0.8468 0.8448
0.774 0.7716 0.7713 0.7708 Pound Sterling 0.775 0.7716 0.7713 0.7708
103.2455 104.793 104.7163 104.5366 Japanese Yen* 103.8691 104.8247 104.7331 104.553
0.9104 0.9109 0.9093 0.9065 Swiss Franc 0.9165 0.911 0.9094 0.9066
1.3589 54.3382 54.6912 55.2353 Singapore Dollar 1.3672 54.3162 54.6691 55.2132
7.73 9.5355 9.5974 9.6804 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7681 9.5193 9.5935 9.689
1.375 101.2329 101.8904 102.9041 Australian Dollar 1.3775 101.1918 101.8493 102.863
8.7576 8.1477 8.2007 8.2822 Norwegian Kroner 9.4831 8.1534 8.1974 8.2881
8.5269 8.3692 8.4236 8.517 Swedish Kroner 9.2081 8.3848 8.4297 8.5136
1.3192 55.9848 56.3485 56.9091 Canadian Dollar 1.3272 55.9621 56.3258 56.8864
74.44 73.90 74.38 75.12 Indian Rupees 73.0200 73.87 74.35 75.09
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 17, 2020
