Friday, September 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8441 0.8439 0.8429 0.8411 Euro 0.8446 0.8442 0.8431 0.8413
0.7716 0.7697 0.7694 0.7689 Pound Sterling 0.7726 0.77 0.7698 0.7693
102.8155 104.2881 104.2293 104.0544 Japanese Yen* 103.4139 104.3041 104.2598 104.085
0.9057 0.908 0.9063 0.9037 Swiss Franc 0.9117 0.9083 0.9067 0.9039
1.3525 54.1838 54.5441 55.1029 Singapore Dollar 1.3604 54.1691 54.5294 55.0809
7.7299 9.5084 9.5716 9.6572 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7671 9.4936 9.569 9.6658
1.3647 100.9452 101.6164 102.6575 Australian Dollar 1.3668 100.9178 101.589 102.6164
8.7212 8.1246 8.1876 8.2715 Norwegian Kroner 9.4416 8.1313 8.1854 8.2682
8.472 8.3834 8.4487 8.5353 Swedish Kroner 9.1447 8.4002 8.4465 8.5319
1.3118 55.8258 56.197 56.7727 Canadian Dollar 1.3197 55.8106 56.1818 56.75
74.13 73.69 74.18 74.94 Indian Rupees 72.7000 73.67 74.16 74.91
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 18, 2020
