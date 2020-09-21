Monday, September 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8426 0.8457 0.8447 0.8427 Euro 0.8432 0.8466 0.8455 0.8436
0.7716 0.7768 0.7765 0.7759 Pound Sterling 0.7726 0.7775 0.7773 0.7767
102.6907 103.8212 103.7805 103.5838 Japanese Yen* 103.3001 103.8956 103.8548 103.6709
0.9069 0.9117 0.9101 0.9074 Swiss Franc 0.913 0.9128 0.9112 0.9086
1.3513 54.1397 54.5 55.0441 Singapore Dollar 1.3594 54.125 54.4779 55.0294
7.7367 9.5006 9.5639 9.6469 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7752 9.4858 9.56 9.6568
1.3643 100.863 101.5342 102.5479 Australian Dollar 1.3668 100.8356 101.4932 102.5205
8.8565 7.9946 8.0478 8.1281 Norwegian Kroner 9.6058 7.9924 8.0533 8.1348
8.0217 8.3386 8.3941 8.4875 Swedish Kroner 8.6145 8.3553 8.3907 8.4757
1.313 55.7803 56.1515 56.7121 Canadian Dollar 1.3211 55.7652 56.1288 56.697
74.04 73.63 74.12 74.86 Indian Rupees 72.6200 73.61 74.09 74.84
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 21, 2020
