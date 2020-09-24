Thursday, September 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday September 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8581 0.9936 0.8569 0.8549 Euro 0.8588 0.9937 0.8576 0.8558
0.7871 0.7832 0.7828 0.7824 Pound Sterling 0.7882 0.7838 0.7836 0.7832
103.3703 105.3125 105.2914 105.1039 Japanese Yen* 103.9972 105.4346 105.3687 105.2235
0.9205 0.9243 0.9229 0.92 Swiss Franc 0.9267 0.9253 0.9239 0.9213
1.3723 53.7246 54.0725 54.6159 Singapore Dollar 1.3805 53.7029 54.0435 54.5942
7.7313 9.5665 9.6284 9.7252 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7694 9.5503 9.6232 9.7213
1.4183 105.9143 106.6 106.1549 Australian Dollar 1.421 104.3803 106.5429 107.6286
9.156 7.7715 7.8218 7.9004 Norwegian Kroner 9.9605 7.7683 7.8176 7.8973
8.7272 8.1652 8.2181 8.3007 Swedish Kroner 9.4457 8.1799 8.2137 8.3065
1.3364 55.3284 55.6866 56.2463 Canadian Dollar 1.3444 55.306 55.6567 56.2239
74.53 74.14 74.62 75.37 Indian Rupees 73.1100 74.11 74.58 75.34
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 24, 2020
