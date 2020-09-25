Friday, September 25, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday September 25, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8573 0.8584 0.8573 0.8554 Euro 0.858 0.8587 0.8576 0.8556
0.784 0.7843 0.784 0.7835 Pound Sterling 0.7852 0.7848 0.7846 0.7842
105.1257 105.3495 105.2691 105.1113 Japanese Yen* 105.8099 105.4262 105.3609 105.1872
0.9238 0.9261 0.9245 0.9217 Swiss Franc 0.9301 0.9272 0.9255 0.9227
1.3718 53.5145 53.8551 54.3913 Singapore Dollar 1.38 53.5 53.8333 54.3696
7.731 9.529 9.5897 9.6852 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7691 9.5142 9.5858 9.6813
1.4141 105.5 106.1714 107.2286 Australian Dollar 1.4167 105.4714 106.1286 107.1857
9.2141 7.7007 7.7497 7.8269 Norwegian Kroner 10.0316 7.7067 7.7547 7.8319
8.8002 8.0799 8.1313 8.2212 Swedish Kroner 9.5339 8.0954 8.128 8.218
1.3307 55.1119 55.4627 56.0149 Canadian Dollar 1.3388 55.097 55.4403 55.9925
74.45 73.85 74.32 75.06 Indian Rupees 73.0300 73.83 74.29 75.03
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 25, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.