Monday, September 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday September 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8592 0.8584 0.8572 0.8553 Euro 0.8599 0.8592 0.8579 0.856
0.7829 0.7772 0.7769 0.7763 Pound Sterling 0.784 0.7779 0.7776 0.7771
105.0198 105.4123 105.345 105.1587 Japanese Yen* 105.7023 105.474 105.4219 105.2344
0.9256 0.9267 0.925 0.9223 Swiss Franc 0.9318 0.9278 0.926 0.9233
1.3718 54.0219 54.3796 54.9051 Singapore Dollar 1.38 54.0073 54.3577 54.8832
7.7365 9.5497 9.6129 9.7058 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7748 9.5348 9.609 9.7019
1.4144 104.2394 104.9296 105.9437 Australian Dollar 1.417 104.2113 104.8873 105.9014
9.1466 7.7579 7.8092 7.8847 Norwegian Kroner 9.9522 7.7558 7.8061 7.8898
8.7274 8.1509 8.2048 8.2933 Swedish Kroner 9.4488 8.1667 8.2015 8.29
1.3336 55.2313 55.597 56.1343 Canadian Dollar 1.3416 55.2164 55.5746 56.1119
74.27 74.01 74.50 75.22 Indian Rupees 72.8500 73.99 74.47 75.19
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 28, 2020
