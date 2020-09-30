Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday September 30, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8522 0.8533 0.8521 0.8503 Euro 0.8529 0.8542 0.8527 0.851
0.7788 0.778 0.7776 0.7772 Pound Sterling 0.7798 0.7787 0.7782 0.7778
105.2394 105.6682 105.5548 105.4372 Japanese Yen* 105.9267 105.7453 105.617 105.4839
0.9178 0.9212 0.9193 0.9167 Swiss Franc 0.924 0.9222 0.9203 0.9176
1.3653 54.0219 54.3723 54.9197 Singapore Dollar 1.3735 54.0073 54.3504 54.8978
7.7303 9.5497 9.6116 9.7084 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.5348 9.6077 9.7045
1.4037 104.2394 104.9155 105.9718 Australian Dollar 1.4063 104.2113 104.8732 105.9296
9.0878 7.8317 7.8825 7.9619 Norwegian Kroner 9.8784 7.8296 7.8794 7.9587
8.6752 8.2233 8.2767 8.3693 Swedish Kroner 9.3838 8.2394 8.2733 8.366
1.3364 55.2313 55.5896 56.1493 Canadian Dollar 1.3447 55.2164 55.5672 56.1269
74.52 74.01 74.49 75.24 Indian Rupees 73.1000 73.99 74.46 75.21
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on September 30, 2020
