Thursday, October 01, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 01, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8514 0.8505 0.8491 0.8476 Euro 0.852 0.8512 0.8498 0.8483
0.773 0.7783 0.7778 0.7776 Pound Sterling 0.774 0.7789 0.7784 0.7782
105.1966 105.4909 105.3638 105.2461 Japanese Yen* 105.8866 105.5691 105.4262 105.3226
0.9171 0.9154 0.9134 0.9111 Swiss Franc 0.9233 0.9164 0.9144 0.9122
1.3592 53.9632 54.3088 54.875 Singapore Dollar 1.3675 53.9412 54.2868 54.8529
7.7338 9.4697 9.5303 9.6297 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7722 9.4536 9.5265 9.6258
1.3906 101.9306 102.5833 103.6528 Australian Dollar 1.3932 101.8889 102.5417 103.6111
8.9373 7.9169 7.9676 8.0507 Norwegian Kroner 9.7023 7.9137 7.9644 8.0475
8.6352 8.2092 8.271 8.3666 Swedish Kroner 9.3406 8.2242 8.2676 8.3539
1.3247 55.1805 55.5338 56.1128 Canadian Dollar 1.3329 55.1579 55.5113 56.0902
74.09 73.39 73.86 74.63 Indian Rupees 72.6700 73.36 73.83 74.60
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 01, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.