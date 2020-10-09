Friday, October 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday October 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8493 0.8477 0.8464 0.8447 Euro 0.85 0.8479 0.8466 0.845
0.7719 0.7732 0.7728 0.7725 Pound Sterling 0.7728 0.7734 0.7731 0.7728
105.5722 105.9019 105.8023 105.6775 Japanese Yen* 106.261 105.935 105.8351 105.7098
0.9128 0.9132 0.9114 0.909 Swiss Franc 0.9189 0.9135 0.9117 0.9093
1.3535 53.9632 54.3015 54.8824 Singapore Dollar 1.3617 53.9412 54.2794 54.8603
7.7372 9.4697 9.529 9.631 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7674 9.4536 9.5252 9.6271
1.3915 101.9306 102.5694 103.6667 Australian Dollar 1.3942 101.8889 102.5278 103.625
8.8917 7.9426 7.9924 8.0779 Norwegian Kroner 9.6498 7.9394 7.9892 8.0747
8.5323 8.2833 8.3352 8.4339 Swedish Kroner 9.2201 8.2986 8.3318 8.4305
1.3143 55.5985 55.947 56.5455 Canadian Dollar 1.3222 55.5758 55.9242 56.5227
73.89 73.39 73.85 74.64 Indian Rupees 72.4700 73.36 73.82 74.61
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 09, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.