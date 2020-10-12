Monday, October 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday October 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.846 0.8468 0.8456 0.8439 Euro 0.8466 0.847 0.8459 0.8443
0.7666 0.7677 0.7674 0.767 Pound Sterling 0.7676 0.7678 0.7675 0.7673
105.2031 105.3597 105.2662 105.1351 Japanese Yen* 105.8806 105.3771 105.2834 105.1661
0.9077 0.9096 0.9078 0.9055 Swiss Franc 0.9139 0.9098 0.9081 0.9059
1.3509 54.0588 54.3824 54.9485 Singapore Dollar 1.359 54.0368 54.3603 54.9338
7.7358 9.4865 9.5432 9.6426 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7744 9.4704 9.5394 9.64
1.381 102.1111 102.7222 103.7917 Australian Dollar 1.3834 102.0694 102.6806 103.7639
8.7753 8.035 8.0831 8.1672 Norwegian Kroner 9.5112 8.0317 8.0886 8.174
8.473 8.3356 8.3855 8.4824 Swedish Kroner 9.1504 8.3511 8.3821 8.4705
1.3085 56.1221 56.458 57.0458 Canadian Dollar 1.3165 56.0992 56.4351 57.0305
73.80 73.52 73.96 74.73 Indian Rupees 72.3800 73.49 73.93 74.71
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 12, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.