Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday October 13, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8478 0.8481 0.8469 0.8453 Euro 0.8483 0.8482 0.8471 0.8454
0.7663 0.7666 0.7663 0.766 Pound Sterling 0.7673 0.7668 0.7664 0.7661
105.1384 105.4903 105.3958 105.2639 Japanese Yen* 105.8267 105.5077 105.4131 105.2809
0.9066 0.9105 0.9088 0.9064 Swiss Franc 0.9127 0.9105 0.9089 0.9066
1.3556 54.1103 54.4338 54.9926 Singapore Dollar 1.3636 54.0882 54.4118 54.9706
7.7317 9.4955 9.5523 9.6503 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7701 9.4794 9.5484 9.6465
1.3907 102.2083 102.8194 103.875 Australian Dollar 1.3934 102.1667 102.7778 103.8333
8.8179 8.0426 8.0907 8.1738 Norwegian Kroner 9.5592 8.0393 8.0874 8.1705
8.4651 8.3815 8.4317 8.5279 Swedish Kroner 9.1384 8.3973 8.4282 8.5245
1.3084 56.1756 56.5115 57.0916 Canadian Dollar 1.3164 56.1527 56.4885 57.0687
74.07 73.59 74.03 74.79 Indian Rupees 72.6500 73.56 74.00 74.76
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 13, 2020
