Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 14, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8515 0.852 0.8507 0.8491 Euro 0.8521 0.8528 0.8514 0.8498
0.7728 0.7719 0.7715 0.7712 Pound Sterling 0.7739 0.772 0.7716 0.7713
105.1391 105.4496 105.3231 105.2076 Japanese Yen* 105.8121 105.4512 105.3546 105.2246
0.9121 0.9149 0.913 0.9108 Swiss Franc 0.9182 0.9157 0.9138 0.9116
1.3549 54.0662 54.4118 54.9632 Singapore Dollar 1.3631 54.0515 54.3971 54.9412
7.7307 9.4877 9.5484 9.6452 Hong Kong Dollar 7.769 9.4729 9.5458 9.6413
1.3924 102.125 102.7778 103.8194 Australian Dollar 1.395 102.0972 102.75 103.7778
8.8908 7.9578 8.0087 8.0898 Norwegian Kroner 9.6467 7.947 8.0152 8.0953
8.5224 8.3273 8.3805 8.4751 Swedish Kroner 9.2066 8.3439 8.3783 8.4717
1.3094 56.1298 56.4885 57.0611 Canadian Dollar 1.3174 56.1145 56.4733 57.0382
74.06 73.53 74.00 74.75 Indian Rupees 72.6400 73.51 73.98 74.72
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 14, 2020
