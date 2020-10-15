Thursday, October 15, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 15, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8511 0.8522 0.851 0.8492 Euro 0.8517 0.853 0.8516 0.8499
0.7682 0.7729 0.7726 0.7723 Pound Sterling 0.7693 0.7737 0.7733 0.773
104.9808 105.0971 104.9894 104.8613 Japanese Yen* 105.6648 105.1887 105.0809 104.9516
0.9103 0.9116 0.9098 0.9075 Swiss Franc 0.9165 0.9127 0.9108 0.9086
1.354 54.125 54.4632 55.0368 Singapore Dollar 1.3621 54.1103 54.4412 55.0147
7.7304 9.4981 9.5574 9.6581 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7687 9.4832 9.5535 9.6542
1.4003 103.6761 104.3239 105.4225 Australian Dollar 1.4029 103.6479 104.2817 105.3803
8.9782 7.8643 7.9135 7.9968 Norwegian Kroner 9.7527 7.8622 7.9187 8.0021
8.523 8.3081 8.36 8.4576 Swedish Kroner 9.2081 8.3153 8.3567 8.4447
1.3105 55.7652 56.1136 56.7045 Canadian Dollar 1.3186 55.75 56.0909 56.6818
73.98 73.61 74.07 74.85 Indian Rupees 72.5600 73.59 74.04 74.82
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 15, 2020
