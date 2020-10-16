Friday, October 16, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday October 16, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8545 0.8529 0.8515 0.8499 Euro 0.8551 0.8535 0.8522 0.8505
0.7755 0.7728 0.7724 0.7721 Pound Sterling 0.7764 0.7732 0.7729 0.7726
104.9419 105.2203 105.0973 104.9818 Japanese Yen* 105.6088 105.2971 105.1883 105.0724
0.9123 0.9136 0.9117 0.9094 Swiss Franc 0.9184 0.9145 0.9127 0.9104
1.3578 54.0956 54.4265 55.0074 Singapore Dollar 1.3659 54.0809 54.4118 54.9853
7.7359 9.4929 9.551 9.6529 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7733 9.4781 9.5484 9.649
1.4119 103.6197 104.2535 105.3662 Australian Dollar 1.4143 103.5915 104.2254 105.3239
9.0049 7.86 7.9081 7.9925 Norwegian Kroner 9.782 7.8579 7.9144 7.9979
8.538 8.313 8.3638 8.4627 Swedish Kroner 9.2234 8.3296 8.371 8.4593
1.3189 55.7348 56.0758 56.6742 Canadian Dollar 1.3268 55.7197 56.0606 56.6515
74.11 73.57 74.02 74.81 Indian Rupees 72.6800 73.55 74.00 74.78
Published on October 16, 2020
