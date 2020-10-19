Monday, October 19, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday October 19, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8522 0.8504 0.8492 0.8475 Euro 0.8528 0.851 0.8498 0.8482
0.7744 0.7692 0.7689 0.7685 Pound Sterling 0.7754 0.7697 0.7694 0.7691
104.9468 105.3528 105.2594 105.1271 Japanese Yen* 105.6291 105.4298 105.3366 105.2173
0.9106 0.9115 0.9098 0.9074 Swiss Franc 0.9167 0.912 0.9102 0.908
1.3546 54.125 54.4485 55.0294 Singapore Dollar 1.3627 54.1103 54.4265 55.0147
7.7367 9.4981 9.5548 9.6568 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7752 9.4832 9.551 9.6542
1.4089 103.6761 104.2958 105.4085 Australian Dollar 1.4115 103.6479 104.2535 105.3803
8.942 7.9066 7.9538 8.0387 Norwegian Kroner 9.7086 7.9044 7.9591 8.0452
8.4908 8.3553 8.4052 8.5045 Swedish Kroner 9.1692 8.372 8.4018 8.5023
1.316 55.7652 56.0985 56.697 Canadian Dollar 1.324 55.75 56.0758 56.6818
74.04 73.61 74.05 74.84 Indian Rupees 72.6200 73.59 74.02 74.82
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 19, 2020
