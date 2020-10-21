Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8441 0.8418 0.8405 0.8388 Euro 0.8447 0.8422 0.8408 0.8391
0.7703 0.7647 0.7643 0.764 Pound Sterling 0.7712 0.7649 0.7644 0.7642
104.9745 104.6357 104.5314 104.4089 Japanese Yen* 105.6428 104.6815 104.5775 104.4543
0.9031 0.9019 0.8999 0.8976 Swiss Franc 0.9091 0.9021 0.9002 0.8979
1.3519 54.2721 54.6176 55.1985 Singapore Dollar 1.36 54.2574 54.5956 55.1765
7.7317 9.5239 9.5845 9.6865 Hong Kong Dollar 7.769 9.5213 9.5806 9.6826
1.4103 103.9577 104.6197 105.7324 Australian Dollar 1.4127 103.9296 104.5775 105.6901
8.8284 8.0054 8.0564 8.1421 Norwegian Kroner 9.5705 7.9946 8.0531 8.1388
8.398 8.4354 8.4891 8.5892 Swedish Kroner 9.0574 8.4525 8.4857 8.5858
1.305 56.3435 56.7023 57.3053 Canadian Dollar 1.3126 56.3282 56.6794 57.2824
74.07 73.81 74.28 75.07 Indian Rupees 72.6400 73.79 74.25 75.04
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 21, 2020
