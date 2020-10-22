Thursday, October 22, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 22, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8444 0.8428 0.8415 0.8399 Euro 0.845 0.8436 0.8422 0.8406
0.7614 0.7616 0.7612 0.7609 Pound Sterling 0.7622 0.7622 0.7617 0.7614
104.4504 104.4611 104.3594 104.2379 Japanese Yen* 105.1138 104.5068 104.3907 104.2831
0.9038 0.9039 0.9021 0.8997 Swiss Franc 0.9099 0.905 0.9031 0.9009
1.3527 54.2353 54.5662 55.1618 Singapore Dollar 1.3609 54.2206 54.5441 55.1397
7.7339 9.5174 9.5755 9.68 Hong Kong Dollar 7.771 9.5148 9.5716 9.6761
1.408 103.8873 104.5211 105.662 Australian Dollar 1.4106 103.8592 104.4789 105.6197
8.8889 7.9827 8.0314 8.119 Norwegian Kroner 9.6394 7.9805 8.0281 8.1246
8.4642 8.4009 8.4522 8.5542 Swedish Kroner 9.1327 8.4082 8.4487 8.541
1.3124 55.8788 56.2197 57.2672 Canadian Dollar 1.3202 56.2901 56.197 56.8106
74.40 73.76 74.21 75.02 Indian Rupees 72.9700 73.74 74.18 74.99
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 22, 2020
