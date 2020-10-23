Friday, October 23, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday October 23, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8476 0.8431 0.8418 0.8402 Euro 0.8483 0.8437 0.8423 0.8408
0.7656 0.7637 0.7633 0.7629 Pound Sterling 0.7667 0.7641 0.7637 0.7633
104.3967 104.5744 104.4719 104.3484 Japanese Yen* 105.0735 104.635 104.5327 104.4083
0.9051 0.903 0.9011 0.8988 Swiss Franc 0.9114 0.9033 0.9014 0.8992
1.3545 54.2941 54.625 55.2279 Singapore Dollar 1.3626 54.2794 54.6029 55.2059
7.7336 9.5277 9.5858 9.6916 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7719 9.5252 9.5819 9.6877
1.4044 104 104.6338 104.3194 Australian Dollar 1.4071 102.5278 104.5915 105.7465
8.8582 8.0087 8.0575 8.1464 Norwegian Kroner 9.6047 8.0065 8.0542 8.1432
8.4263 8.4389 8.4903 8.5938 Swedish Kroner 9.0898 8.4559 8.4869 8.5904
1.3105 56.3664 56.7099 57.3359 Canadian Dollar 1.3185 56.3511 56.687 57.313
74.32 73.84 74.29 75.11 Indian Rupees 72.9000 73.82 74.26 75.08
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 23, 2020
