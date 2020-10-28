Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 28, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8489 0.8505 0.8492 0.8475 Euro 0.8494 0.851 0.8496 0.8479
0.7667 0.7706 0.7703 0.7698 Pound Sterling 0.7676 0.7708 0.7704 0.77
103.9268 104.1468 104.0341 103.8737 Japanese Yen* 104.5885 104.1778 104.0648 103.904
0.9063 0.9105 0.9086 0.9062 Swiss Franc 0.9124 0.9108 0.9089 0.9066
1.3556 54.4779 54.8015 55.4044 Singapore Dollar 1.3636 54.4559 54.7794 55.3824
7.7308 9.56 9.6168 9.7226 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7678 9.5561 9.6129 9.7187
1.3982 104.3521 104.9718 106.1268 Australian Dollar 1.4005 104.3099 104.9296 106.0845
8.928 7.9496 7.9968 8.0848 Norwegian Kroner 9.6866 7.9464 8.0021 8.0902
8.4704 8.4098 8.4597 8.5625 Swedish Kroner 9.1404 8.4255 8.4563 8.5494
1.3142 56.1288 56.4621 57.0833 Canadian Dollar 1.3221 56.1061 56.4394 57.0606
74.37 74.09 74.53 75.35 Indian Rupees 72.9400 74.06 74.50 75.32
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 28, 2020
