Thursday, October 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday October 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8508 0.8486 0.8471 0.8456 Euro 0.8514 0.8491 0.8476 0.8461
0.7688 0.7661 0.7656 0.7652 Pound Sterling 0.7698 0.7666 0.7661 0.7658
104.1533 103.5386 103.4173 103.2664 Japanese Yen* 104.8191 103.5834 103.4616 103.3242
0.9067 0.9061 0.9042 0.9019 Swiss Franc 0.9128 0.9063 0.9044 0.9022
1.3595 54.2482 54.562 55.1533 Singapore Dollar 1.3675 54.625 54.9412 55.5368
7.736 9.5897 9.6452 9.7497 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7731 9.5858 9.6413 9.7458
1.414 106.1714 106.7857 107.9429 Australian Dollar 1.4164 106.1286 106.7429 107.9
9.0363 7.8646 7.9101 7.9873 Norwegian Kroner 9.8126 7.8531 7.9069 7.9926
8.5114 8.3694 8.4273 8.5186 Swedish Kroner 9.1855 8.3849 8.4239 8.5152
1.3245 55.8797 56.203 56.812 Canadian Dollar 1.3325 55.8571 56.1805 56.7895
74.73 74.32 74.75 75.56 Indian Rupees 73.3000 74.29 74.72 75.53
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on October 29, 2020
