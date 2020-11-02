Monday, November 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday November 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8596 0.8568 0.8555 0.8537 Euro 0.8603 0.8576 0.8562 0.8545
0.7747 0.7732 0.7729 0.7725 Pound Sterling 0.7757 0.7739 0.7734 0.7731
104.4531 104.5525 104.4803 104.3311 Japanese Yen* 105.1256 104.6417 104.555 104.4184
0.9147 0.9158 0.9141 0.9115 Swiss Franc 0.9208 0.9166 0.9147 0.9123
1.3645 54.4818 54.8102 55.3869 Singapore Dollar 1.3727 54.4672 54.7883 55.3723
7.7381 9.631 9.689 9.791 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7751 9.6284 9.6852 9.7884
1.4267 106.6286 107.2714 108.4 Australian Dollar 1.4294 105.0986 107.2286 108.3714
9.1537 7.8239 7.8711 7.9539 Norwegian Kroner 9.95 7.8218 7.8679 7.9518
8.5587 8.396 8.4466 8.545 Swedish Kroner 9.2384 8.4126 8.4432 8.5332
1.3304 56.1203 56.4586 57.0526 Canadian Dollar 1.3385 56.1053 56.4361 57.0376
75.06 74.64 75.09 75.88 Indian Rupees 73.6300 74.62 75.06 75.86
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.