Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday November 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8583 0.8552 0.8539 0.8521 Euro 0.8589 0.8554 0.8541 0.8524
0.774 0.7702 0.7699 0.7694 Pound Sterling 0.775 0.7705 0.7702 0.7698
104.4448 104.7285 104.6272 104.476 Japanese Yen* 105.1179 104.7739 104.6583 104.5204
0.9158 0.9159 0.9142 0.9116 Swiss Franc 0.9219 0.9163 0.9143 0.912
1.3609 54.8824 55.1985 55.7794 Singapore Dollar 1.369 54.8676 55.1765 55.7647
7.7358 9.631 9.6865 9.7884 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7727 9.6284 9.6826 9.7858
1.4205 105.1268 105.7324 106.8451 Australian Dollar 1.4231 105.0986 105.6901 106.8169
9.0422 7.9236 7.9692 8.0531 Norwegian Kroner 9.8171 7.9214 7.9745 8.0595
8.5376 8.4149 8.4634 8.5621 Swedish Kroner 9.2143 8.4316 8.46 8.5598
1.3188 56.5455 57.3053 57.9084 Canadian Dollar 1.3268 56.9618 57.2824 57.8931
74.96 74.64 75.07 75.86 Indian Rupees 73.5300 74.62 75.04 75.84
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 03, 2020
