Wednesday, November 04, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday November 04, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8578 0.8551 0.8537 0.8521 Euro 0.8584 0.8559 0.8544 0.8528
0.7693 0.7698 0.7694 0.7691 Pound Sterling 0.7703 0.7703 0.7698 0.7695
104.5473 104.6629 104.5467 104.4402 Japanese Yen* 105.2055 104.7373 104.6211 104.4993
0.9125 0.913 0.9112 0.9089 Swiss Franc 0.9185 0.914 0.9119 0.9097
1.3622 55.125 55.4559 56.0368 Singapore Dollar 1.3701 55.1103 55.4338 56.0147
7.7344 9.6735 9.7316 9.8335 Hong Kong Dollar 7.77 9.671 9.7277 9.8297
1.4056 105.5915 106.2254 107.338 Australian Dollar 1.4081 105.5634 106.1831 107.2958
9.0637 7.9586 8.0064 8.0902 Norwegian Kroner 9.8364 7.948 8.0032 8.087
8.5499 8.4616 8.522 8.6113 Swedish Kroner 9.2232 8.4785 8.509 8.6079
1.3193 56.7955 57.1364 57.7348 Canadian Dollar 1.3273 56.7803 57.1136 57.7121
75.41 74.97 75.42 76.21 Indian Rupees 73.9700 74.95 75.39 76.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 04, 2020
