Thursday, November 05, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday November 05, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8518 0.8499 0.8485 0.8469 Euro 0.8524 0.8503 0.849 0.8473
0.7714 0.7688 0.7684 0.7681 Pound Sterling 0.7724 0.769 0.7686 0.7682
103.9922 104.5544 104.4537 104.3317 Japanese Yen* 104.6651 104.6143 104.4986 104.3622
0.9082 0.9099 0.908 0.9056 Swiss Franc 0.9144 0.9106 0.9088 0.9064
1.3551 55.2667 55.5926 56.2 Singapore Dollar 1.3633 55.2519 55.5778 56.1778
7.734 9.6271 9.6839 9.7897 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7791 9.6121 9.6813 9.7858
1.3931 103.625 104.2361 105.375 Australian Dollar 1.3956 103.5972 104.2083 105.3333
8.8886 8.0922 8.1399 8.2289 Norwegian Kroner 9.6322 8.0813 8.1377 8.2256
8.4292 8.5562 8.6067 8.7107 Swedish Kroner 9.0852 8.5736 8.6044 8.7072
1.3092 56.9542 57.2901 57.916 Canadian Dollar 1.3172 56.9389 57.2748 57.8931
75.02 74.61 75.05 75.87 Indian Rupees 73.5900 74.59 75.03 75.84
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 05, 2020
