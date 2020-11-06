Friday, November 06, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday November 06, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8457 0.8421 0.8409 0.8391 Euro 0.8463 0.8427 0.8414 0.8397
0.7616 0.7609 0.7605 0.7601 Pound Sterling 0.7625 0.7612 0.7609 0.7605
103.1082 103.2464 103.1551 103.0225 Japanese Yen* 103.7704 103.319 103.2276 103.0935
0.9006 0.9004 0.8986 0.8962 Swiss Franc 0.9066 0.9017 0.9 0.8976
1.3463 55.1259 55.4593 56.0519 Singapore Dollar 1.3542 55.1111 55.437 56.037
7.7347 9.6026 9.6606 9.7639 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7718 9.6 9.6568 9.7613
1.3748 101.9452 102.5616 103.6575 Australian Dollar 1.3774 101.9178 102.5205 103.6301
8.7915 8.1156 8.1647 8.2519 Norwegian Kroner 9.5202 8.1134 8.1703 8.2587
8.3304 8.5935 8.6455 8.748 Swedish Kroner 8.9718 8.6111 8.642 8.7457
1.3047 56.8092 57.1527 57.7634 Canadian Dollar 1.3125 56.7939 57.1298 57.7481
74.64 74.42 74.87 75.67 Indian Rupees 73.2100 74.40 74.84 75.65
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 06, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.