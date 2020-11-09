Monday, November 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday November 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8409 0.842 0.8408 0.8391 Euro 0.8416 0.8424 0.841 0.8394
0.7585 0.761 0.7606 0.7601 Pound Sterling 0.7595 0.7615 0.7612 0.7609
103.138 103.7223 103.6278 103.4884 Japanese Yen* 103.8156 103.8102 103.7011 103.5885
0.8966 0.8996 0.8979 0.8955 Swiss Franc 0.9028 0.9004 0.8986 0.8962
1.3397 55.5224 55.8507 56.4552 Singapore Dollar 1.3479 55.5075 55.8284 56.4403
7.7396 9.6 9.6568 9.7613 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7779 9.5974 9.6529 9.7587
1.3685 101.9178 102.5205 103.6301 Australian Dollar 1.3711 101.8904 102.4795 103.6027
8.757 8.1579 8.1972 8.2859 Norwegian Kroner 9.4806 8.1468 8.2029 8.2928
8.3085 8.6211 8.6721 8.7761 Swedish Kroner 8.9474 8.6288 8.6686 8.7636
1.2964 57.2308 57.5692 58.1923 Canadian Dollar 1.3044 57.2154 57.5462 58.1769
74.61 74.40 74.84 75.65 Indian Rupees 73.1900 74.38 74.81 75.63
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 09, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.