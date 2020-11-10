Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday November 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8451 0.8468 0.8455 0.8438 Euro 0.8457 0.8473 0.8459 0.8442
0.7584 0.754 0.7536 0.7533 Pound Sterling 0.7594 0.7544 0.754 0.7537
104.6746 105.2766 105.1707 105.0389 Japanese Yen* 105.3418 105.3533 105.2321 105.114
0.9096 0.9149 0.9131 0.9108 Swiss Franc 0.9157 0.9157 0.9139 0.9115
1.3425 55.1259 55.4444 56.0519 Singapore Dollar 1.3505 55.1037 55.4222 56.0296
7.7342 9.6026 9.6581 9.7639 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7712 9.5987 9.6542 9.76
1.3715 101.9452 102.5342 103.6575 Australian Dollar 1.3738 101.9041 102.4932 103.6164
8.6864 8.2323 8.2799 8.3613 Norwegian Kroner 9.3931 8.2199 8.2765 8.3673
8.31 8.6134 8.6632 8.7683 Swedish Kroner 8.9463 8.6299 8.6597 8.7648
1.2962 57.2462 57.5769 58.2077 Canadian Dollar 1.3042 57.2231 57.5538 58.1846
74.79 74.42 74.85 75.67 Indian Rupees 73.3600 74.39 74.82 75.64
