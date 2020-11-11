Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday November 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8457 0.848 0.8466 0.8449 Euro 0.8463 0.8486 0.8472 0.8455
0.7536 0.7541 0.7537 0.7533 Pound Sterling 0.7546 0.7546 0.7541 0.7538
104.8385 105.4707 105.3459 105.2128 Japanese Yen* 105.5093 105.517 105.3925 105.2727
0.9116 0.9173 0.9154 0.9129 Swiss Franc 0.9178 0.918 0.9161 0.9138
1.3431 55.2667 55.6148 56.2148 Singapore Dollar 1.3511 55.2519 55.5926 56.2
7.7368 9.6271 9.6877 9.7923 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7738 9.6245 9.6839 9.7897
1.3666 102.2055 102.8493 103.9589 Australian Dollar 1.369 102.1781 102.8082 103.9315
8.6871 8.2625 8.3053 8.3949 Norwegian Kroner 9.3921 8.2511 8.3112 8.402
8.3208 8.6354 8.6999 8.7937 Swedish Kroner 8.9574 8.6531 8.6964 8.7914
1.2984 57.3923 57.7538 58.3769 Canadian Dollar 1.3062 57.3769 57.7308 58.3615
74.97 74.61 75.08 75.89 Indian Rupees 73.5400 74.59 75.05 75.87
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 11, 2020
