Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday November 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8428 0.8417 0.8403 0.8386 Euro 0.8434 0.8422 0.8407 0.8392
0.7541 0.7524 0.752 0.7516 Pound Sterling 0.755 0.7529 0.7524 0.7521
103.8408 103.8225 103.7114 103.5827 Japanese Yen* 104.5074 103.8816 103.7704 103.6408
0.9082 0.9093 0.9074 0.905 Swiss Franc 0.9143 0.91 0.9081 0.9057
1.3388 55.5373 55.8881 56.5299 Singapore Dollar 1.3469 55.5224 55.8657 56.5075
7.7325 9.6026 9.6632 9.7742 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7774 9.6 9.6594 9.7703
1.3698 101.9452 102.589 103.7671 Australian Dollar 1.3722 101.9178 102.5479 103.726
8.7092 8.2506 8.3027 8.398 Norwegian Kroner 9.4163 8.2483 8.2993 8.3947
8.3142 8.6636 8.7284 8.8287 Swedish Kroner 8.9478 8.6814 8.7249 8.8252
1.3053 56.8092 57.1679 57.8244 Canadian Dollar 1.3133 56.7939 57.145 57.8015
75.16 74.42 74.89 75.75 Indian Rupees 73.7300 74.40 74.86 75.72
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 18, 2020
