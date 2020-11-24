Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday November 24, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8424 0.8415 0.84 0.8384 Euro 0.843 0.8421 0.8406 0.839
0.751 0.748 0.7476 0.7473 Pound Sterling 0.752 0.7485 0.7482 0.7478
103.4688 103.7544 103.6313 103.5016 Japanese Yen* 104.1407 103.7989 103.6898 103.5597
0.9075 0.9096 0.9076 0.9053 Swiss Franc 0.9135 0.9103 0.9085 0.906
1.3389 55.4776 55.7985 56.4701 Singapore Dollar 1.347 55.4627 55.7836 56.4478
7.7345 9.5923 9.6477 9.7639 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7714 9.5897 9.6452 9.76
1.3657 101.8356 102.4247 103.6575 Australian Dollar 1.3681 101.8082 102.3973 103.6164
8.6756 8.26 8.3078 8.4078 Norwegian Kroner 9.3793 8.2578 8.3056 8.4044
8.3097 8.6442 8.7043 8.8091 Swedish Kroner 8.9452 8.662 8.702 8.8056
1.3037 56.7481 57.0763 58.2077 Canadian Dollar 1.3117 57.1692 57.0611 58.1846
74.87 74.34 74.77 75.67 Indian Rupees 73.4400 74.32 74.75 75.64
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 24, 2020
