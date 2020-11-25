Indicative on Wednesday November 25, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8399 0.8401 0.8388 0.8371 Euro 0.8405 0.8408 0.8395 0.8377
0.7486 0.7504 0.75 0.7497 Pound Sterling 0.7495 0.7508 0.7505 0.7501
104.1713 104.4072 104.2931 104.1529 Japanese Yen* 104.8382 104.4673 104.3533 104.2121
0.908 0.9115 0.9097 0.9072 Swiss Franc 0.914 0.9121 0.9104 0.9078
1.3384 55.3358 55.6567 56.3358 Singapore Dollar 1.3463 55.3209 55.6343 56.3134
7.7378 9.5677 9.6232 9.7406 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7749 9.5652 9.6194 9.7368
1.3576 101.5753 102.1644 102.0135 Australian Dollar 1.3598 100.1757 102.1233 103.3699
8.5729 8.3408 8.3892 8.4916 Norwegian Kroner 9.2592 8.3386 8.3858 8.4882
8.2417 8.6827 8.7433 8.8603 Swedish Kroner 8.8668 8.7007 8.7397 8.8464
1.2959 57.0385 57.3692 58.0692 Canadian Dollar 1.3037 57.0231 57.3462 58.0462
74.67 74.15 74.58 75.49 Indian Rupees 73.2400 74.13 74.55 75.46
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 25, 2020