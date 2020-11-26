Thursday, November 26, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday November 26, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8387 0.839 0.8377 0.8359 Euro 0.8392 0.8395 0.8384 0.8365
0.7467 0.7487 0.7483 0.748 Pound Sterling 0.7476 0.7491 0.7488 0.7485
104.0335 104.2469 104.1492 104.011 Japanese Yen* 104.6971 104.2921 104.194 104.0552
0.9042 0.9078 0.9061 0.9035 Swiss Franc 0.9102 0.9083 0.9067 0.9042
1.3351 55.3209 55.6343 56.3134 Singapore Dollar 1.3429 55.306 55.6194 56.2985
7.7324 9.5652 9.6194 9.7368 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7694 9.5626 9.6168 9.7342
1.3565 100.1757 100.7432 101.973 Australian Dollar 1.3589 100.1486 100.7162 101.9459
8.5482 8.3574 8.3953 8.5073 Norwegian Kroner 9.2311 8.3551 8.4025 8.5051
8.2183 8.7007 8.75 8.8672 Swedish Kroner 8.8404 8.7188 8.7477 8.8649
1.2952 57.0231 57.3462 58.0462 Canadian Dollar 1.303 57.0077 57.3308 58.0308
74.54 74.13 74.55 75.46 Indian Rupees 73.1100 74.11 74.53 75.44
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 26, 2020
