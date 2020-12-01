Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 01, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8364 0.8348 0.8337 0.832 Euro 0.837 0.8352 0.8341 0.8324
0.7484 0.7487 0.7484 0.7481 Pound Sterling 0.7494 0.7486 0.7484 0.7481
104.1178 104.3178 104.2332 104.1067 Japanese Yen* 104.7837 104.3491 104.2789 104.1661
0.9045 0.9056 0.904 0.9015 Swiss Franc 0.9105 0.9055 0.9039 0.9015
1.336 55.1716 55.4925 56.1866 Singapore Dollar 1.3439 55.1493 55.4701 56.1642
7.7376 9.5394 9.5948 9.7148 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7747 9.5355 9.591 9.711
1.3562 101.274 100.4865 101.7432 Australian Dollar 1.3583 99.8649 101.8219 103.0959
8.5736 8.3348 8.3833 8.4882 Norwegian Kroner 9.2608 8.3315 8.3799 8.4944
8.2602 8.6671 8.7175 8.8369 Swedish Kroner 8.8894 8.6839 8.714 8.8333
1.2929 56.8692 57.2 57.9154 Canadian Dollar 1.3006 56.8462 57.1769 57.8923
74.59 73.93 74.36 75.29 Indian Rupees 73.1600 73.90 74.33 75.26
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 01, 2020
