Wednesday, December 02, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday December 02, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8278 0.8291 0.8281 0.8263 Euro 0.8284 0.8298 0.8287 0.8269
0.745 0.7488 0.7486 0.7482 Pound Sterling 0.746 0.7493 0.749 0.7487
104.065 104.6199 104.5327 104.402 Japanese Yen* 104.7318 104.6811 104.608 104.4762
0.8962 0.8988 0.8971 0.8948 Swiss Franc 0.9024 0.8995 0.898 0.8955
1.3336 55.2612 55.5896 56.2836 Singapore Dollar 1.3416 55.2388 55.5672 56.2612
7.7333 9.5548 9.6116 9.7316 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7716 9.551 9.6077 9.7277
1.3538 100.0676 100.6622 101.9189 Australian Dollar 1.3561 100.027 100.6216 101.8784
8.4846 8.3767 8.4265 8.5317 Norwegian Kroner 9.1597 8.3733 8.4326 8.5379
8.1852 8.7015 8.7532 8.8729 Swedish Kroner 8.8053 8.7185 8.7497 8.8694
1.29 57.4031 57.7442 58.4651 Canadian Dollar 1.2978 57.3798 57.7209 58.4419
74.24 74.05 74.49 75.42 Indian Rupees 72.8200 74.02 74.46 75.39
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 02, 2020
