Thursday, December 03, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 03, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8252 0.8243 0.8232 0.8214 Euro 0.8258 0.8246 0.8237 0.822
0.7469 0.7451 0.7448 0.7445 Pound Sterling 0.7478 0.7453 0.7452 0.7449
104.1806 104.1438 104.0748 103.9372 Japanese Yen* 104.8494 104.1602 104.105 103.9675
0.8911 0.8921 0.8905 0.888 Swiss Franc 0.897 0.8925 0.8911 0.8885
1.3343 55.3284 55.6567 56.3433 Singapore Dollar 1.3421 55.306 55.6418 56.3209
7.7373 9.5665 9.6232 9.7419 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7745 9.5626 9.6206 9.7381
1.3488 100.1892 100.7838 102.027 Australian Dollar 1.3511 100.1486 100.7568 101.9865
8.5057 8.3869 8.4367 8.5407 Norwegian Kroner 9.1809 8.3835 8.4344 8.5373
8.1879 8.7326 8.7845 8.9033 Swedish Kroner 8.8048 8.7497 8.7821 8.8998
1.288 57.4729 57.814 58.5271 Canadian Dollar 1.2957 57.4496 57.7984 58.5039
74.51 74.14 74.58 75.50 Indian Rupees 73.0800 74.11 74.56 75.47
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 03, 2020
