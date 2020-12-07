Monday, December 07, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 07, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8242 0.8253 0.8243 0.8226 Euro 0.8248 0.826 0.8248 0.8232
0.7448 0.7538 0.7537 0.7534 Pound Sterling 0.7458 0.7543 0.754 0.7537
103.7053 104.1585 104.105 103.9796 Japanese Yen* 104.3882 104.2176 104.1498 104.038
0.888 0.8911 0.8896 0.8872 Swiss Franc 0.8941 0.892 0.8905 0.8881
1.3311 55.3284 55.6418 56.3507 Singapore Dollar 1.3393 55.3209 55.6269 56.3358
7.731 9.5665 9.6206 9.7432 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7691 9.5652 9.6181 9.7406
1.3441 100.1892 100.7568 102.0405 Australian Dollar 1.3464 100.1757 100.7297 102.0135
8.5183 8.3679 8.4249 8.5322 Norwegian Kroner 9.1977 8.3763 8.4226 8.5299
8.1723 8.7429 8.8028 8.915 Swedish Kroner 8.7882 8.7624 8.7901 8.9126
1.2748 57.9219 58.25 58.9922 Canadian Dollar 1.2826 57.9141 58.2344 58.9766
74.45 74.14 74.56 75.51 Indian Rupees 73.0300 74.13 74.54 75.49
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 07, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.