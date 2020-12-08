Tuesday, December 08, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 08, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8255 0.8232 0.8221 0.8205 Euro 0.8261 0.8236 0.8226 0.821
0.749 0.7475 0.7474 0.7471 Pound Sterling 0.7499 0.748 0.7479 0.7475
103.7589 103.7996 103.7477 103.6271 Japanese Yen* 104.4137 103.8445 103.7923 103.6572
0.8883 0.8877 0.8863 0.8838 Swiss Franc 0.8943 0.8884 0.887 0.8846
1.3323 55.0448 55.3657 56.0746 Singapore Dollar 1.3403 55.0299 55.3507 56.0522
7.7313 9.5174 9.5729 9.6955 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7683 9.5148 9.5703 9.6916
1.3448 99.6757 100.2568 101.5405 Australian Dollar 1.3472 99.6486 100.2297 101.5
8.4597 8.4297 8.4789 8.5874 Norwegian Kroner 9.1261 8.4274 8.4863 8.5938
8.1632 8.7601 8.8216 8.9346 Swedish Kroner 8.7755 8.7786 8.8088 8.931
1.2749 57.625 57.9609 58.7031 Canadian Dollar 1.2825 57.6094 57.9453 58.6797
74.53 73.76 74.19 75.14 Indian Rupees 73.1000 73.74 74.17 75.11
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 08, 2020
