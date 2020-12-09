Wednesday, December 09, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday December 09, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8247 0.8234 0.8224 0.8206 Euro 0.8252 0.8237 0.8226 0.8209
0.7474 0.7425 0.7423 0.742 Pound Sterling 0.7483 0.7427 0.7425 0.7421
103.8462 103.9296 103.8903 103.7543 Japanese Yen* 104.5063 103.9746 103.921 103.7845
0.8853 0.8868 0.8854 0.8829 Swiss Franc 0.8912 0.8874 0.8859 0.8835
1.3309 55.0672 55.403 56.097 Singapore Dollar 1.3388 55.0522 55.3806 56.0746
7.7344 9.5213 9.5794 9.6994 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7716 9.5187 9.5755 9.6955
1.3424 98.3867 98.9867 100.2267 Australian Dollar 1.3445 98.36 98.9467 100.1867
8.3898 8.4719 8.5235 8.6303 Norwegian Kroner 9.046 8.4696 8.5299 8.6368
8.1683 8.7222 8.7754 8.8959 Swedish Kroner 8.7841 8.7405 8.7719 8.8923
1.2758 57.6484 58 58.7266 Canadian Dollar 1.2834 57.6328 57.9766 58.7031
74.25 73.79 74.24 75.17 Indian Rupees 72.8200 73.77 74.21 75.14
Published on December 09, 2020
