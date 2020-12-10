Thursday, December 10, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8268 0.8251 0.8239 0.8223 Euro 0.8273 0.8252 0.8241 0.8224
0.7478 0.7505 0.7502 0.7499 Pound Sterling 0.7488 0.7504 0.7502 0.7499
104.1025 104.3497 104.2649 104.1384 Japanese Yen* 104.7845 104.3656 104.2953 104.1684
0.886 0.8875 0.8859 0.8835 Swiss Franc 0.8921 0.8876 0.8861 0.8837
1.3332 55.1418 55.4627 56.1493 Singapore Dollar 1.3414 55.1269 55.4478 56.1343
7.7367 9.5342 9.5897 9.7084 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7751 9.5316 9.5871 9.7058
1.3363 98.52 99.0933 100.32 Australian Dollar 1.3387 98.4933 99.0667 100.2933
8.4971 8.3776 8.4263 8.5306 Norwegian Kroner 9.1736 8.3753 8.424 8.538
8.1793 8.7237 8.7849 8.8936 Swedish Kroner 8.7973 8.742 8.7721 8.8913
1.2755 57.7266 58.0625 58.7812 Canadian Dollar 1.2833 57.7109 58.0469 58.7656
74.35 73.89 74.32 75.24 Indian Rupees 72.9300 73.87 74.30 75.22
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 10, 2020
