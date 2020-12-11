Friday, December 11, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday December 11, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8225 0.8233 0.8222 0.8206 Euro 0.823 0.8234 0.8224 0.8207
0.7509 0.7562 0.756 0.7556 Pound Sterling 0.7518 0.7565 0.7563 0.7559
103.7544 103.8662 103.7994 103.6792 Japanese Yen* 104.4257 103.8672 103.815 103.695
0.8829 0.8868 0.8853 0.8829 Swiss Franc 0.8888 0.8871 0.8857 0.8833
1.3301 55.1343 55.4552 56.1493 Singapore Dollar 1.338 55.1194 55.4403 56.1269
7.7357 9.5329 9.5884 9.7084 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7729 9.5303 9.5858 9.7045
1.3209 98.5067 99.08 100.32 Australian Dollar 1.323 98.48 99.0533 100.28
8.5252 8.3292 8.3777 8.4825 Norwegian Kroner 9.2058 8.3269 8.3754 8.4887
8.1782 8.702 8.763 8.8726 Swedish Kroner 8.7949 8.7202 8.7503 8.8691
1.2682 57.7187 58.0547 58.7812 Canadian Dollar 1.276 57.7031 58.0391 58.7578
74.34 73.88 74.31 75.24 Indian Rupees 72.9100 73.86 74.29 75.21
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.