Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday December 16, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8222 0.819 0.8179 0.8163 Euro 0.8227 0.8191 0.818 0.8165
0.743 0.7396 0.7394 0.739 Pound Sterling 0.7438 0.7397 0.7395 0.7393
103.1832 103.2303 103.1684 103.0432 Japanese Yen* 103.8368 103.2317 103.1697 103.0581
0.8826 0.8819 0.8802 0.8778 Swiss Franc 0.8886 0.882 0.8806 0.8782
1.3281 55.5038 55.8195 56.5188 Singapore Dollar 1.336 55.4812 55.797 56.5038
7.7323 9.5252 9.5794 9.6994 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7695 9.5213 9.5755 9.6968
1.3215 97.1316 97.6842 98.9079 Australian Dollar 1.3234 97.0921 97.6447 98.8816
8.3592 8.5046 8.553 8.6601 Norwegian Kroner 9.0099 8.5012 8.5594 8.6678
8.0597 8.8301 8.891 9.0024 Swedish Kroner 8.6564 8.8477 8.8768 9
1.268 57.6719 58.4567 59.189 Canadian Dollar 1.2756 58.1024 58.4331 59.1732
74.23 73.82 74.24 75.17 Indian Rupees 72.8000 73.79 74.21 75.15
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 16, 2020
