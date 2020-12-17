Thursday, December 17, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 17, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.818 0.817 0.8159 0.8142 Euro 0.8185 0.8173 0.8162 0.8146
0.7387 0.7363 0.736 0.7357 Pound Sterling 0.7396 0.7364 0.7361 0.7358
103.0253 103.0421 102.9665 102.8302 Japanese Yen* 103.6884 103.0862 103.0105 102.9017
0.8816 0.8817 0.8801 0.8777 Swiss Franc 0.8875 0.8821 0.8805 0.8782
1.3241 55.5188 55.8496 56.5489 Singapore Dollar 1.3321 55.5038 55.8271 56.5263
7.7333 9.5277 9.5845 9.7045 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7705 9.5252 9.5806 9.7006
1.3165 97.1579 97.7368 98.9605 Australian Dollar 1.3185 97.1316 97.6974 98.9211
8.2857 8.596 8.6473 8.7453 Norwegian Kroner 8.9228 8.5837 8.6438 8.752
8.0346 8.875 8.9386 9.0614 Swedish Kroner 8.6268 8.9047 8.935 9.0578
1.268 58.1417 58.4882 59.2205 Canadian Dollar 1.2756 58.126 58.4646 59.1969
74.24 73.84 74.28 75.21 Indian Rupees 72.8100 73.82 74.25 75.18
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.