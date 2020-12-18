Friday, December 18, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday December 18, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8168 0.8153 0.8143 0.8126 Euro 0.8173 0.8155 0.8144 0.8128
0.7395 0.74 0.7398 0.7395 Pound Sterling 0.7403 0.7402 0.74 0.7396
104.8433 103.4628 103.3983 103.255 Japanese Yen* 105.5057 103.4783 103.4142 103.299
0.8822 0.8831 0.8816 0.8791 Swiss Franc 0.8882 0.8834 0.882 0.8795
1.3231 55.4887 55.8195 56.5263 Singapore Dollar 1.331 55.4737 55.797 56.5038
7.7344 9.5226 9.5794 9.7006 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7716 9.52 9.5755 9.6968
1.3146 97.1053 97.6842 98.9211 Australian Dollar 1.3166 97.0789 97.6447 98.8816
8.2868 8.5814 8.6326 8.7419 Norwegian Kroner 8.924 8.5791 8.6391 8.7485
7.9839 8.9238 8.9879 9.1127 Swedish Kroner 8.5671 8.9539 8.9843 9.1091
1.2703 57.6562 58 58.7344 Canadian Dollar 1.278 57.6406 57.9766 58.7109
74.25 73.80 74.24 75.18 Indian Rupees 72.8200 73.78 74.21 75.15
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 18, 2020
