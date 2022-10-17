Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt Ltd. (Dvara KGFS), a Chennai-based non-banking lender, today announced a slew of go-to-market initiatives as it enters its 15th year of operation.

The initiatives include KGFS Digital, KGFS Direct, My KGFS, KGFS Branch on Wheels and KGFS partnerships, including change in the colour of brand attire. The other key initiatives include implementing the omnichannel network, where customers can connect with Dvara KGFS’ wealth managers through its multiple avenues.

“14 years of a remarkable journey since 2008 with a singular agenda of helping create wealth for people in deep rural pockets of India, Dvara KGFS has evolved into a full-fledged operational service provider covering across many geographies and catering to more than 1.38 million population today,” LVLN Murty, MD & CEO, Dvara KGFS, said in a press release.

He added that the NBFC would adopt a meaningful strategy to expand its reach to more rural communities and geographies through its omnichannel approach.

The company said the omnichannel route is an integral component and support network for Dvara KGFS’ growing network of 295 branches spread over 12,000 villages.

