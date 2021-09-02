Dvara KGFS appoints LVLN Murty as it new CEO

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS), a leading NBFC operating in the remote rural parts of India, on Wednesday announced the appointment of LVLN Murty as the CEO, effective September 1, 2021.

He will take over from CO Joby.

Murthy joined Dvara KGFS as Chief Business Officer in 2016 and got promoted as Deputy CEO in the year 2019, says a press release.